Sports Plus Podcast | Current Chiefs vs. St. Louis' 'Greatest Show', Blues confusion and Mizzou hoops notice to the country

On this week's episode, Corey Miller, Andy Mohler, Hanna Yates and Ahmad Hicks look at the Chiefs/Bucs path to the Super Bowl, compare the current Chiefs' offense to the Greatest Show on Turf, try to diagnose the Blues' woes and give some love to the red hot Missouri Tigers basketball team. We also hear from St. Louis favorite Laila Anderson as she starts a new journey on the ice.