Sports Plus Podcast: Tokyo Olympics preview with Rene Knott and Casey Nolen

ST. LOUIS — The Olympics are here and there's no shortage of storylines to follow as Team USA heads to Tokyo. On this episode of the Sports Plus Podcast, Olympic veterans Rene Knott and Casey Nolan join Corey Miller to talk about local ties to the Games, the big storylines in Tokyo and looking back on some of their favorite memories of covering the Games in person.
Here's where you can find each of the featured topics in this week's episode:
0:00 - COVID-19 impact on the Olympics
4:48 - Rene and Casey reflect on their Olympic memories
11:00 - Looking at athletes with St. Louis ties going for gold
24:00 - Big picture events for Team USA in Tokyo. (Gymnastics, track & field and swimming)
28:00 - Our favorite "unique" Olympic events.
