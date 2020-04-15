ST. LOUIS — With the sports world, and most of the rest of the world, shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 5 On Your Side Sports is filling the sports void.

Sports director Frank Cusumano and producer Corey Miller are going live on social media every Sunday night to take questions, have some fun and just talk sports.

In our first episode of what we're calling "Sports Plus At Home", we debate Frank's all-time St. Louis football list, answer questions, get an NHL season update and break out the baseball cards to remember some random Cardinals of yesteryear. Be sure to download, subscribe, rate and review us wherever you get you podcasts.

Here's the video version, that aired live on the KSDK Facebook page.

From Cardinals to the Blues, Mizzou to locals excelling on the big stage of the NBA, the Sports Plus Podcast has you covered.

It’s hosted and produced by sports producer and reporter Corey Miller and features a rotation of guests, including Frank Cusumano, Mike Bush, Ahmad Hicks, Hanna Yates and others.

