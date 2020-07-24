Sports Plus at Home Episode 12: Opening day has finally arrived

The day we've been waiting for is here! The Cardinals are back in action. Corey Miller and Ahmad Hicks have lots of baseball talk to get you ready for opening day

ST. LOUIS — With the sports world, and most of the rest of the world, shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 5 On Your Side Sports is filling the void.

5 On Your Side Sports is going live on social media every week to take questions, have some fun and just talk sports. We're then turning that live broadcast into an episode of what we're calling "Sports Plus At Home".

In Episode 12, Ahmad Hicks joins Corey Miller to talk about the only thing that matters in St. Louis sports this week. The Cardinals are back! We talk all things St. Louis opening day on this episode.

Be sure to download and subscribe, as well as rate and review wherever you get your podcasts.

From Cardinals to the Blues, Mizzou to locals excelling on the big stage of the NBA, the Sports Plus Podcast has you covered.

Have something you want us to talk about? Let us know on social media!

The podcast is hosted and produced by sports producer and reporter Corey Miller and features a rotation of guests, including Frank Cusumano, Mike Bush, Ahmad Hicks, Hanna Yates and others.

You can listen to the latest episodes in the player above or by clicking here.

KSDK's Sports Plus Podcast is available for free on all podcast apps and services.

Subscribe here:

Make sure to subscribe to get the latest episode as soon as it drops.

Take a listen and let us know what you think! Send us your thoughts, comments and topic suggestions to podcasts@ksdk.com.