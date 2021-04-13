Sports Plus Podcast | Blues get their swagger back and Arenado introduces himself to St. Louis

Are the Blues back? Which problem is of largest concern for the Cardinals? We discuss and debate in this week's Sports Plus Podcast

ST. LOUIS — With the Cardinals and Blues now both in season, it's an exciting sports time in St. Louis.

Frank Cusumano and Andy Mohler join Corey Miller on this week's Sports Plus Podcast to discuss the Blues' quiet trade deadline, the team's newfound swagger, Mike Hoffman's role on the Blues, the Cardinals' pitching and outfield woes, Nolan Arenado's arrival and which ballplayer we'd want to be for a day.

We'll also hear an extended interview with the one and only, Ozzie Smith on Arenado, if "Whiteyball" would play in 2021 and why he never ever turned down an autograph.

