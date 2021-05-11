Sports Plus Podcast | Cardinals stay hot, Pujols-palooza sets off the internet and the Blues finally clinch a playoff spot

The Blues are in the playoffs, the Cardinals are rolling and Albert is about to be on the market. We dig into all of it on this week's Sports Plus Podcast

ST. LOUIS — It's an exciting time in St. Louis for our two biggest teams. Andy Mohler, Hanna Yates and Ahmad Hicks join Corey Miller on this week's Sports Plus Podcast to break it all down.

(0:10) The group looks at the recent hot streak by the Cardinals that has them sitting atop the National League standings, the continued grace of Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina, the unsung do-it-all hot start from Tommy Edman at the top of the lineup, Jack Flaherty's build to back to being in beast mode and how big the upcoming week against Milwaukee and San Diego is.

(6:45) We take a look at the Albert Pujols situation, Cardinals fans clamoring for a return and why it doesn't work.

(10:26) The Blues finally clinched, but now what? What do they need to work on before the playoffs arrive? Do they have a chance against Vegas in the first round? And is this season a success or not regardless?

(17:15) We hear an extended interview with former Blues captain David Backes as he winds down his NHL career. Backes talks about his career, Blues memories and what might be next.

