Sports Plus Podcast | Cardinals and Blues inspire confidence, plus a conversation with Pete Rose

Lots to talk about this week including an extended interview with baseball's all-time hit king Pete Rose on this episode of the Sports Plus Podcast

ST. LOUIS — The NHL season is winding down, the baseball season is just beginning and there's no shortage of topics to talk about on the Sports Plus Podcast.

On this week's episode, Ahmad Hicks, Hanna Yates, Frank Cusumano and Andy Mohler join Corey Miller to talk about some newfound Blues confidence, the magic of Ryan O'Reilly and who needs to step up to make the playoffs. On the Cardinals side the group dives into some recent upward trends for guys like Dylan Carlson and Jack Flaherty, as well as the improved outings from the rest of the rotation.

Also in this week's episode you'll here an extended conversation with Frank and the one-and-only Pete Rose. Frank talks with baseball's hit king about his Cardinals relationships, how he wants to be remembered and of course the inevitable hall of fame debate.

