Sports Plus Podcast | Up and down Cards, Blues on the brink of collapse and a visit with Chris Pronger

Is it time to pull the plug on Matt Carpenter? Why was Chris Pronger so 'mean' on the ice? We hear all about it on this week's Sports Plus Podcast

ST. LOUIS — The Sports Plus Podcast is diving into the hottest topics for your St. Louis teams.

This week Frank Cusumano, Andy Mohler and Hanna Yates join Corey Miller to talk about the Cardinals' inconsistent offensive start, starter woes when it comes to going deep into games, Yadi's hot start as the most impressive catcher in baseball and if it's time to pull the plug on Matt Carpenter.

The crew also dives into the Blues' depressing ride to the finish line, if there's any chance for some magic there and looking back on how St. Louis remembered the late Bobby Plager. Also stick around for Frank's extended Sports Plus interview with hockey Hall of Famer Chris Pronger.

