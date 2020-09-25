Sports Plus Podcast | Cardinals crawl to the finish, Mizzou readies for brutal schedule and is Pietrangelo gone for good?

The Cardinals are making things interesting in this final week... We break down their final playoff push on this week's Sports Plus Podcast

ST. LOUIS — Sports are back, and there's a lot to talk about. 5 On Your Side Sports is going live on social media every week to take questions, have some fun and just talk sports. We're then turning that live broadcast into an episode of our Sports Plus Podcast.

In the latest episode, Frank Cusumano and Corey Miller discuss the Cardinals' final playoff push in the last week of the season, Mizzou football's daunting 2020 season ahead and if it's time to start thinking about the Blues without Pietrangelo.

Be sure to download and subscribe, as well as rate and review wherever you get your podcasts.

From Cardinals to the Blues, Mizzou to locals excelling on the big stage of the NBA, the Sports Plus Podcast has you covered.

KSDK's Sports Plus Podcast is available for free on all podcast apps and services.