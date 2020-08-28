Sports Plus Podcast | Cardinals pitching returns strong as offense searches, and breaking down the Blues' demise

The Blues are out and the Cardinals have a lot of questions. There's no shortage of things to talk about on this week's Sports Plus Podcast

ST. LOUIS — Sports are back, and there's a lot to talk about. 5 On Your Side Sports is going live on social media every week to take questions, have some fun and just talk sports. We're then turning that live broadcast into an episode of what we're calling "Sports Plus At Home".

In Episode 16, Frank Cusumano and Corey Miller talk about the recent protests around sports, the up and down Cardinals looking for offense and what to look towards now that the Blues are out of the bubble.

From Cardinals to the Blues, Mizzou to locals excelling on the big stage of the NBA, the Sports Plus Podcast has you covered.

The podcast is hosted and produced by sports producer and reporter Corey Miller and features a rotation of guests, including Frank Cusumano, Mike Bush, Ahmad Hicks, Hanna Yates and others.

