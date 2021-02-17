Sports Plus Podcast: Cards ready to head south, Blues get out of Arizona spiral and lawsuit continues to take it to the Rams

The Blues are up and down and the Cardinals are headed to Florida to begin their 2021 season. We have it all covered on the podcast

ST. LOUIS — There's lots going on in the world of St. Louis sports, and our team is covering it all.

Ahmad Hicks, Hanna Yates, Andy Mohler and Frank Cusumano join Corey Miller this week to talk about burning Cardinals questions as the team readies for Spring Training, the Blues and their Arizona marathon, the emergence of Justin Faulk, not letting the Rams get off the hook in St. Louis and remembering Leon Spinks. We also hear and extended conversation with this week's spotlight conversation with legendary Mizzou duo Steve Stipanovich and Jon Sundvold.

