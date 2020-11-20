x
Sports Plus Podcast

Sports Plus Podcast | College hoops are here, Yadi latest and remembering Musial at 100

College hoops season is right around the corner, and our area teams should be exciting to watch this year. Frank and Corey break it down
ST. LOUIS — Sports are back, and there's a lot to talk about. 5 On Your Side Sports is going live on social media every week to take questions, have some fun and just talk sports.

We're then turning that live broadcast into an episode of our Sports Plus Podcast.

In the latest episode, Corey Miller and Frank Cusumano preview the college hoops seasons for SLU, Mizzou and Illinois, get the latest scoop on Yadi and Waino and highlight Stan "The Man" Musial on what would have been his 100th birthday.

You can watch the broadcast of this week's episode by clicking here.

