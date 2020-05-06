Sports Plus at Home Episode 5: Athletes and teams respond to racial inequality, will we get baseball in 2020 and SLU looks loaded for next season

This week on the podcast, Ahmad Hicks joins to talk about the athlete and team response to racial tension and we wonder if we'll actually get baseball in 2020

ST. LOUIS — With the sports world, and most of the rest of the world, shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 5 On Your Side Sports is filling the sports void.

In episode 5 of what we're calling "Sports Plus at Home", Frank Cusumano and Ahmad Hicks join Corey Miller to talk about the sports world's response to the unrest following the death of George Floyd, if we will actually get baseball in 2020, some great news for SLU hoops fans and dive into the top 10 greatest St. Louis Olympians of all-time.

Be sure to download, subscribe, rate and review KSDK's Sports Plus Podcast wherever you get your podcasts. You can also take a listen in the podcast player below.

Here's the video version that aired on the KSDK News Facebook page.

From Cardinals to the Blues, Mizzou to locals excelling on the big stage of the NBA, the Sports Plus Podcast has you covered.

Have something you want us to talk about? Let us know on social media!

The podcast is hosted and produced by sports producer and reporter Corey Miller and features a rotation of guests, including Frank Cusumano, Mike Bush, Ahmad Hicks, Hanna Yates and others.

You can listen to the latest episodes in the player above or by clicking here.

KSDK's Sports Plus Podcast is available for free on all podcast apps and services.

Subscribe here:

Make sure to subscribe to get the latest episode as soon as it drops.

Take a listen and let us know what you think! Send us your thoughts, comments and topic suggestions to podcasts@ksdk.com.