Sports Plus Podcast | Remembering Cardinals legend Bob Gibson

The Cardinals lost another icon in 2020, with Bob Gibson passing away at the age of 84 on Friday in his hometown of Omaha.

Corey Miller and Frank Cusumano sat down for this special edition of the Sports Plus Podcast to look back on the life and career of one of the most legendary figures in the history of the Cardinals. From the funny stories, to the incredible feats on the field and the legacy he leaves behind, Frank and Corey remember an all-time great.