Sports Plus Podcast | Blues out of the gate to mixed results, NFL storylines and chatting it up with Isaac and Torry

Could the Greatest Show on Turf outscore the current Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes? Torry Holt and Isaac Bruce are pretty confident

ST. LOUIS — 2021 is a new year, and a new look for Sports Plus on air and on the podcast.

This week on the podcast Corey, Frank and Andy talk about the mixed results for the Blues to start the season, the NFL divisional and conference championship storylines, can the Wizards stop wasting our guy Bradley Beal and a long conversation with Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt about Rams memories, the team's move to LA and Holt's Hall of Fame credentials.

Be sure to download and subscribe, as well as rate and review wherever you get your podcasts.

New episodes of the Sports Plus Podcast are set to release every Tuesday morning.

Subscribe here: