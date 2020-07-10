Sports Plus Podcast | Wrapping up 2020 for the Cardinals, and looking ahead to 2021

The good pitching, the bad offense and the ugly outbreak. The 2020 Cardinals it all. Now what's next heading into 2021?

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals' 2020 season is over after a series loss in San Diego, but that doesn't mean we're done talking about it. It was a roller coaster year with an enormous amount of challenges and adversity that ultimately ended in the first round of the playoffs.

Corey Miller and Frank Cusumano look back on the crazy Cardinals' season that was, and look forward to questions and opportunities facing the team in 2021 in this episode of the Cardinals Plus Podcast.

