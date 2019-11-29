There’s no place like home for the holidays.

The sparkling Christmas tree in your family’s home… the festive lights in your old neighborhood… that warm, tingly feeling when hanging out with loved ones.

But there’s also the food…

The smell of your grandma’s famous brisket in the oven… the warm sugar cookies cooling on the counter, waiting for colorful, creative decorations… that creamy eggnog with a splash of extra cheer.

But in St. Louis, there’s also that first bite into a toasty T-rav… a slice of the square beyond compare… and a spoonful of frozen custard.

For so many St. Louis natives, coming home means indulging in a checklist of must-have foods and drinks. That's why the Abby Eats St. Louis podcast team is putting together a very special home-for-the-holidays episode where we’re featuring your go-to meals and around-the-table stories.

Whatever's on your bucket list, we want to hear about it, as well as any other food-centric traditions, memories and stories that warm your heart this time of year.

What is your (or your loved one’s) have-to-have food when in St. Louis? Where’s your must-stop? What are the foods that make you truly feel like you’re home? What do you crave when you're not in town? And why?

Maybe you hit the Lion’s Choice drive-thru as soon as you get a moment of freedom in the car? Or maybe you head to Schnucks to stock up on Vess cream soda, Red Hot Riplets and Pasta House dressing?

Call our hotline and leave us a voicemail with your name and story: 314-532-6012. You can also email us by clicking here. The deadline is Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Listen for your stories in a future podcast episode.

In the meantime, subscribe to Abby Eats St. Louis for free on your favorite podcast app so you don’t miss a single bite of St. Louis’ tasty food scene.

LISTEN: Subscribe to the Abby Eats St. Louis podcast

About Abby Eats St. Louis

Abby Llorico tells the story of St. Louis based on what’s on the table. From the hunger for local ingredients, to the booming brunch scene and the craving for creative cocktails, Abby dives into the nitty-gritty of how St. Louis grew to become the foodie town that it is.

Abby Eats St. Louis is available for free on all podcast apps. Take a listen to our latest episodes in the audio player above. We’ve also included links to some of the most popular podcast platforms below.

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Castbox

Make sure to subscribe to get the latest episode as soon as it drops.

Take a listen and let us know what you think! Have a topic idea or just want to send us your thoughts or comments? Email us at podcasts@ksdk.com.

And make sure to follow the Abby Eats St. Louis podcast on Instagram for more photos, videos and food inspiration.

More from Abby Eats St. Louis