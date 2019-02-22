A collection of children's and privacy rights groups is accusing Facebook of intentionally duping kids into running up charges for playing games on the social network without their parents knowledge.

Organizations including Common Sense Media and the Center for Digital Democracy on Thursday filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission, calling on the regulator to investigate whether Facebook violated consumer and privacy laws protecting minors.

"Facebook's exploitative practices targeted a population universally recognized as vulnerable -- young people," the coalition of 17 groups said in the complaint.

The action is the latest targeting Facebook, which is already under investigation for reportedly sharing data of tens of millions of Facebook users with political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.

