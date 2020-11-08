Broadband program aims to improve internet access in rural areas of Missouri

Sixteen broadband providers will receive more than $3 million in funding through the state's Emergency Broadband Investment Program

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Almost 2,000 people in Missouri will have more access to the internet due to new broadband projects.

Sixteen broadband providers will receive more than $3 million in funding through the state's Emergency Broadband Investment Program, according to a news release from Gov. Mike Parson's office.

One of the providers in the St. Louis area is Callabyte Technology. It will construct fiber optic cable in western Warren County and south of Jonesburg with the assistance of $138,000, the release said. It will enable up to 50 households to connect.

“Expanding broadband is essential to our state’s infrastructure,” Parson said in the release. “Connecting more Missourians with high-speed internet will allow them to utilize digital platforms for education, health, and business that are so critical during this time.”

Parson visited Callabyte Technology in Fulton Tuesday to "kick off our focus" on broadband, according to posts on his social media pages.

In July, six programs were created within the nearly $50 million Rapid Broadband Deployment Initiative which uses the state’s CARES Act funding, the release said. The Emergency Broadband Investment Program has been allocated up to $20 million, and Tuesday's announcement named the first round of recipients.