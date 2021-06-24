Student science projects headed to NASA lost by FedEx

Tucked inside the lost package is an experiment made by two St. Louis County students who spent the last couple years working on the project

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Students across the globe won’t be eagerly watching their hard work blast off into space this week. Instead of being on board a NASA rocket, dozens of experiments are out there somewhere after getting lost in the mail.

The Cubes in Space program announced FedEx lost its package that contained all 80 experiments.

“To our utter dismay, FedEx has yet to find our package,” a Cubes in Space spokeswoman announced in a Twitter video.

The projects got lost in a Memphis facility, which gets upwards of 2 million packages a day. The package was supposed to be sent via overnight express service earlier this month but never arrived. FedEx said it is working to figure out what happened to the 19-pound package.

The student experiments were slated to blast off on the Terrier Improved Orion rocket from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. The launch was set for Thursday but was delayed to Friday.

Tucked inside the lost package is an experiment made by two St. Louis County students.

Dylan Rice and Biraj Pokhrel are sophomores at Lindbergh High School. They first started on their project in fall 2019 when they were in eighth grade. After four rounds of revisions and beating out projects from all over the world, their work was selected for the SR-7 mission.

“It's not every day you can say something you made went to the edge of space,” Dylan told 5 On Your Side last week, before learning about the experiments getting lost in the mail.

Dylan and Biraj’s project involved determining the impact of space travel on commercial 3D printer plastic.

The Cubes in Space program said all of the students who had their experiments approved for this week’s mission will be able to participate in another launch next June.