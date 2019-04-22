BALLWIN, Mo. — The official school color at Parkway West High School isn't green, but it might as well be.

That's because the school just completed an energy-efficiency overhaul, changing out light bulbs, revamping the heating/cooling system and installing smart thermostat technology in every room.

"We have tons of students here. It's a huge school, so having that magnitude of change happening here is really wonderful for our community," said Zoe Rutledge, a sophomore who also started the school's environmental club.

Not only will the changes save the school thousands in energy bills, but it also received about $250,000 in rebates from Ameren Missouri for completing the changes.

"If you can change a light bulb, you can save energy," said Ameren Missouri's Bill Davis.

ENERGY STAR estimates that replacing your home's five most frequently-used lights with ones that are energy-efficient can save you $75 each year.

