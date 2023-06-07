First field of sunflowers at Columbia Bottom Conservation expected to bloom this week

The photogenic flowers are expected to start blooming fully this month, and they will likely remain in full bloom through mid-August.

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. — The sunflowers are nearly in bloom at Columbia Bottom Conservation Area in Spanish Lake.

The very first plot of sunflowers will likely bloom by the end of the week, The Missouri Department of Conservation shared on Facebook.

Despite the drought, the photogenic flowers are expected to start blooming fully this month, and they will likely remain in full bloom through mid-August, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Additional sunflower plots were planted this year for even more photo and viewing opportunities, MDC said.

MDC said the sunflower fields have been a tradition for several years. But their purpose is more than just a great photography spot. The sunflower fields at Columbia Bottom Conservation also serve as an effort for dove management.

"The area is known for dove hunting each September. The large flowers supply seeds that entice the birds, and their lofty stalks create cover for the hunters who pursue them," said a statement on the MDC website.

MDC said there should be plenty of blooms to see throughout the sunflower fields, but some flowers may appear a little smaller due to recent drought conditions.

About 14 fields of sunflowers are planted at Columbia Bottom Conservation Area for dove management, and the remaining plots especially for viewing and photos are planted in late May so their blooms last longer, according to MDC.

MDC reminds visitors to never pick the sunflowers, as beautiful as they might be.

The department also asks visitors to park in the designated parking lots or on the shoulders, and make sure to avoid blocking roadways and gates.

Columbia Bottom Conservation Area is open every day from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset.

Read more about the sunflower fields at Columbia Bottom Conservation Area on the Missouri Department of Conservation website.

For those in St. Charles County who are interested in seeing sunflowers, MDC said the sunflower fields at Weldon Spring Conservation Area are expected to bloom in late July.