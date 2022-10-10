Jane Goodall visits new exhibit at Saint Louis Science Center, speaks to students

The traveling experience is called "Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Dr. Jane Goodall". It's open now.

ST. LOUIS — Thanks to Jane Goodall, we know that chimpanzees aren't all that different from humans. Her research taught the world that apes can communicate with one another and use tools to complete tasks.

On Monday, the Saint Louis Science Center unveiled its new exhibit, "Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Dr. Jane Goodall". While admission to the Science Center is free, entry into the Goodall exhibit is not. Tickets for members cost $10.95 and non-member adults are $14.95.

Before the experience opened to guests, Goodall met with local students and toured the space. She greeted the Compton-Drew Middle Schoolers by mimicking a chimpanzee call.

Goodall smiled when the audience mimicked her back, with surprising accuracy.

Even though Goodall's visit was brief, her hologram will stay in the St. Louis Science Center. The hologram of Goodall will tell people about her time in Tanzania’s Gombe Stream National Park and what she learned from years with wild chimpanzees.

Another highlight of the exhibit is a life-size replica of Goodall’s research tent that visitors can explore.

