ST. LOUIS — Two separate car fires along different directions of Interstate 64 created early morning traffic backups in both St. Louis and St. Louis County.

The first fire, reported by MoDOT around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday morning, was near the Boyles Avenue exit along westbound I-64 close to the Tower Grove neighborhood. The details surrounding the fire were unclear. No injuries were reported.

The stretch of highway was expected to be closed for at least one hour. The highway reopened around 5:15 a.m.

The second fire, reported by MoDOT around 4:50 a.m., involved a semi-truck near the Boones Crossing exit in Chesterfield along eastbound I-64. Cameras supplied by MoDOT showed the semi engulfed in flames.

One person was confirmed dead in the accident, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Eastbound I-64 at Boones Crossing was expected to be closed until at least 7:40 a.m.

This is a developing story.

Get more news instantly.



Download the 5 On Your Side App for iOS or Android Download theApp

© 2018 KSDK