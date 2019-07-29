SUNSET HILLS, Mo. — An entire stretch of Interstate 44 will close this weekend in St. Louis County.

It’s all part of the Watson Road bridge work that has been underway near Interstate 270. MoDOT workers will be setting girders for the new westbound Watson Road bridge over I-44.

MoDOT crews will close all lanes of eastbound and west bound I-44 between I-270 and Geyer Road starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2. All lanes are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5.

During the closure, drivers will still be able to get from I-44 to I-270 in both directions. They’ll also be able to get to eastbound Watson Road

Here’s how drivers in each direction can navigate the closure if they want to continue driving on I-44:

Eastbound I-44:

Take exit 227A to Watson Road and turn onto Lindbergh. Take Lindbergh back to EB I-44.

Westbound I-44:

Take the I-270 exit and use the WB I-44 ramp (after the bridge) to continue on WB I-44.

MoDOT said these closures are similar to the ones used during the bridge demolition after Memorial Day.

Get live traffic conditions with our interactive map.

There will be another round of closures the following weekend, from 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9- 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12. That closure will only impact westbound I-44 drivers between Geyer Road and I-270.

Top stories people are reading right now: