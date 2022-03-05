'It's a race track': Brentwood leaders add measures for influx of traffic from Manchester construction

As of Sunday, a lot of traffic is being diverted because Manchester Road west of Hanley Road is closed to replace the bridge over Black Creek.

BRENTWOOD, Mo. — Cars were making their way through a Brentwood neighborhood more than usual Tuesday morning.

Lonnie Stein, who lives on Eulalie Avenue, was seeing cars zip on by.

"They are shooting down Eulalie like it's a race track. We started seeing a lot of cut through traffic," he said.

As of Sunday, a lot of traffic is being diverted because Manchester Road west of Hanley Road is closed to replace the bridge over Black Creek.

The overall work in the area will take about four months.

While detour signs are up, drivers are still cutting through neighborhoods to get around quicker, especially on Eulalie Avenue.

"I understand they got to come, got to cut through, but watch your speed limit. We have kids playing and dogs playing," Stein said.

Brentwood Mayor David Dimmitt said in their regular Board of Aldermen meeting Monday, residents came in and voiced their concerns.

"It was about the number of cars, speed of the cars, and cars not stopping at stop signs," Dimmitt said.

That's when the board made a decision to curb this problem.

"We authorized staff to go and purchase three temporary speed tables like rumble strips, so we have the authority to spend that money and deploy them where they see fit," he said.

They plan to add them on Eulalia.

Dimmitt said on Tuesday, they ordered the temporary speed bumps and will place the speed bumps once they come in.

Plus, they've added more police presence until the foreseeable future.

"We had five cars on Eulalia, two in the process of making traffic stops and monitoring stop signs and people coming to complete stops," Dimmitt said.

Dimmitt said by adding reinforcements, they can make the roads safer.

"We want to make sure people are safe and we want to make sure children are safe. When you have increased traffic, that calls into question the safety," Dimmitt said.

Stein hopes these possible solutions can steer them in a better direction too.

"I think speed bumps should do it, something that will control speed limit here. I'm hoping there is gold at the end of the rainbow," Stein said.

Dimmitt said the head of Brentwood's public safety will look at how the rest of the week will go. If it worsens, they can do a special meeting to see what other options to do.