ST. LOUIS — A major winter storm moving across the region is expected to drop roughly 6 inches of snow on parts of Missouri, and the storm is already causing travel problems.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for much of Missouri and part of Illinois. The snow is expected to return to the metro area around 9 a.m.

While the initial wave of winter weather has moved on to the northeast leaving freezing drizzle to linger through the overnight hours. Roads remain slick, especially side roads, bridges and overpasses. Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing overnight in the mid to upper 20s.

Even the slightest bit of ice on the roads can make for treacherous driving conditions.

It's always best to avoid the roads in these conditions, but here are five tips to keep you safe on the road if you need to go out for that bread and milk during difficult winter weather.

Cold Weather Driving Tips:

Keep a bundle of cold-weather gear in your car, such as extra food and water, warm clothing, a flashlight, a glass scraper, blankets, medications, and more.

Make certain your tires are properly inflated and have plenty of tread.

Keep at least half a tank of fuel in your vehicle at all times.

Never warm up a vehicle in an enclosed area, such as a garage.

Do not use cruise control when driving on any slippery surface, such as on ice and snow.

Tips for Driving in the Snow: