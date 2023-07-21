1 dead, 1 critically injured in separate motorcycle crashes near downtown St. Louis

One person died and another was critically injured after separate motorcycle crashes near downtown St. Louis.

The first crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on the entrance ramp onto westbound Interstate 44, west of the split from Interstate 55. The crash involved a motorcycle and semi-truck, according to St. Louis police's Real-Time Crime Center.

On Saturday, police said a preliminary investigation found that the motorcycle was traveling westbound on I-44 when it lost control and collided with the driver's side of the semi-truck. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital, where the victim was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

The driver of the semi-truck, a 31-year-old man, remained on the scene and cooperated with police.

The accident reconstruction was called to the scene and assumed the ongoing investigation.

All lanes of westbound I-44 were closed at I-55 Friday evening as authorities handled the crash.

The second crash happened just before 7 p.m. on westbound Interstate 70 near the Stan Musial Bridge. One patient was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, St. Louis fire spokesperson Cpt. Garon Mosby said.