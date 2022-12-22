Crash on eastbound I-44 closes highway in Crawford County as road conditions deteriorate

Traffic data shows the backup is six miles long.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. — A crash involving a tractor-trailer has eastbound Interstate 44 closed in Crawford County.

The crash occurred near mile marker 205 between Cuba and St. James. Video from the MoDOT traveler map appears to show tractor-trailers jackknifed on the road.

Traffic data shows the backup is six miles long. As of 2 p.m., traffic was starting to move slowly past the crash.

Another crash on westbound I-44 has both lanes of traffic closed as well.

You can check on travel conditions before you go by visiting the MoDOT traveler map or the KSDK traffic page.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop I posted photos of the highway just before the highway reopened.

Almost open at the 203-204 mile marker east I-44. pic.twitter.com/0OnabfoVib — MSHP Troop I (@MSHPTrooperI) December 22, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop C, which does not serve Crawford County, said they have responded to 182 calls for service, 54 stranded motorists, 30 non-injury crashes, six injury crashes and no fatalities as of 2 p.m.

Calls for service: 182

Stranded motorist: 54

30 non injury crashes

6 injury crashes

🙏0 FATALITIES🙏 pic.twitter.com/SX5dlKxcyA — MSHP Troop C (@MSHPTrooperC) December 22, 2022

Thursday brought a drastic and dangerous weather change to Missouri.

An arctic blast arrived Thursday morning that will drop our temperatures from the middle 30s early in the day to the single digits by the afternoon. Snow has spread into the St. Louis area and road conditions are deteriorating.

The cold arctic air will result in a burst of moderate snow. This is when travel is expected to become the most difficult with reduced visibilities and slick conditions.

Winds continue to increase through the afternoon into Thursday evening. The strong winds will continue into Friday.