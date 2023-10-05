Traffic backed up on MO-370 in St. Charles

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, authorities said. St. Charles County Sheriff's Department hasn't said whether there were any injuries.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A crash on Highway 370 in St. Charles on Thursday around 2:42 p.m. caused multiple lane closures, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

The crash involved a semi-truck and a MoDOT truck, the St. Charles City Police Department said. The crash closed the left two westbound lanes of the roadway past Highway 94. The closure was estimated to last for around an hour.

Authorities did not release information on whether anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated with the latest information as it becomes available.

