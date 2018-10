EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Northbound I-55 is closed in Edwardsville after a vehicle crash sent debris all over the interstate.

The crash happened at Illinois 143, which is exit 23. The road is closed between exits 20A and 23. Traffic is backed up all the way to I-270.

The crash was reported at 1:39 p.m. and was cleared a little after 3.

Edwardsville: All lanes of northbound Interstate 55 are blocked at Illinois 143 (exit 23) because a crash and debris scattered across the road. #ILtraffic — IDOT (@IDOT_Illinois) October 18, 2018

