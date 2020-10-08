Downed power pole causes lane closures on I-44, service roads in Sullivan

As of 6:15 p.m. , one lane was getting by in both directions. The downed power pole was also causing lane closures on the service roads that run along the highway

SULLIVAN, Mo. — Lanes in both directions of Interstate 44 in Sullivan were closed Monday evening when strong storms knocked a power pole down across the highway.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the power pole was knocked down at around 5:30 p.m., closing all lanes of I-44 near mile marker 226 in Franklin County. As of 6:15 p.m., one lane was getting by in each direction.

The highway patrol said power lines were also causing closures on the service roads that run along the highway.

Sullivan Electric said it will be at least an hour before they can get power disconnected. MoDOT said the closure is expected to last until about 8 p.m.