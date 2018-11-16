We’re here just outside Nashville where we’re taking five of the best and newest half-ton pickup trucks for our latest competition: the 2018 Best of the Best Half-Ton Challenge.

In last place was the light-duty Nissan Titan, which just benefited from a thumping new Fender audio system and a few more safety features. Unfortunately, the interior is looking a bit dated next to the competition and the smaller V-8 just can’t compete with the bigger and more powerful players in the segment. Still, this rig has impressive stopping power.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Bringing up fourth place was the all-new Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country, which benefits from an impressive frame and chassis redesign and vastly improved powertrain lineup, however, did suffered from a rather underwhelming interior design, especially since it is supposed to be their top-of-the-line entry.

In third place is another all-new entry, the 2019 Ram 1500, which has literally hundreds of pounds weight-savings and added crash test technology, but far and away the most impressive aspect of this new half-ton is the quality and layout of the all-new interior.

In second place, and a bit of a surprise, the Ford F-150 Lariat was our classic decathlon athlete, performing strong and steady in all our competitive tests but never really getting out-distancing the competition in any one of them. The mid-level trim package on our test pickup offered a surprising amount technology and capability for a reasonable amount of money.

Finally, and some might argue interestingly, the all-new GMC Sierra 1500 SLT half-ton truck has done it again, with the benefit of a well-designed and integrated (and worth every penny) max trailering package and an exclusive MultiPro Tailgate problem solver piece of technology, the GMC pulled it out by a nose over the competition.

© 2018 Cars.com