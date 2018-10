MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — An overturned double-trailer semi-truck closed sections of eastbound Interstate 270 near Interstate 55 near Troy, Ill. early Thursday morning.

The accident was reported shortly before 5 a.m. as the semi approached I-55. The events leading up to the overturning was not known.

Just after 7 a.m., the eastbound lanes of traffic along I-270 reopened to traffic. There was no word given on the condition of the driver of the semi.

This is a developing story.

© 2018 KSDK