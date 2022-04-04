Gas prices in Missouri dropping as price of oil continues to decrease

The cheapest gas per gallon in St. Louis Sunday was $3.37, while the highest in the city was $4.59 per gallon.

ST. LOUIS — Gas prices have fallen 5.4 cents per gallon in the last week nationwide, according to a recent survey from Gas Buddy.

In Missouri, gas averaged at $3.77 per gallon Monday, almost five cents less than the week before. In Illinois, gas was $4.42 per gallon, 5.5 cents less than the previous week, according to a Monday news release from GasBuddy.

According to the GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis, Patrick De Haan, oil prices dropped due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in China and President Biden's announcement that the United States would be releasing over 1 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help lower gas prices in the U.S.

"So long as oil prices remain under $100 per barrel and there's no escalations in Russia's war on Ukraine, we may be poised to see gas prices decline again this week as the U.S. and other countries try to raise oil supply to tip prices lower," he said.

According to the release, the cheapest gas per gallon in St. Louis Sunday was $3.37, while the highest in the city was $4.59 per gallon.