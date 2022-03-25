Gas prices trending down in St. Louis area

Drivers in California are seeing the highest prices at just under $6 per gallon, according to AAA Missouri.

ST. LOUIS — Of all metropolitan Missouri drivers, those in Cape Girardeau are paying the most for gas, according to a AAA Missouri news release.

Cape Girardeau drivers are paying an average of $3.91 per gallon of gas as of Friday. Meanwhile, drivers in Joplin are paying the least amount for gas at $3.65 per gallon on average. In St. Louis, gas prices on average are $3.85. In East St. Louis, Illinois, drivers are paying an average of $4.42 per gallon, according to the release.

Across Missouri, gas is currently priced at $3.78 per gallon, which is more than $1 higher than it was one year ago when gas in Missouri was $2.66 per gallon, the release said.

Prices are continuing to trend in a cheaper direction. Since March 11, gas prices have fallen 7 cents in Missouri. After falling briefly, the price for a barrel of crude oil has risen to $110 per barrel.

“While prices decreased over the last week, the statewide average is 50 cents higher per gallon than a month ago,” said AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “It remains to be seen if lowering prices will be a trend as global supply concerns persist due to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.”

Missouri drivers have the lowest gas prices in the United States, and Californians have the highest at almost $6 per gallon, according to the news release.

5 On Your Side has a gas price tracker from GasBuddy that lists the cheapest prices in the area and has an interactive map to see recent prices near you. You can find that here.

AAA offers drivers some tips on saving money on gas: