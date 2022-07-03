St. Louis gas prices jump 28 cents in a week as national average hits $4 for 1st time since 2008

Gas prices jumped to an average of $3.76 per gallon as of Monday, according to a survey that looked at 983 gas stations in the St. Louis area.

ST. LOUIS — Average gasoline prices in St. Louis rose 28.8 cents per gallon in the past week, according to a recent survey from GasBuddy.

That increased the average price of a gallon to $3.76 as of Monday, according to the survey, which looked at 983 gas stations in the St. Louis area. Those prices are 56.1 cents per gallon higher than one month ago and $1.31 higher than a year ago.

The price of regular gasoline broke $4 per gallon on average across the U.S. on Sunday for the first time since 2008. This is the second-largest jump in average national prices since the first full week of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, when it rose by almost 41 cents, according to the AAA Motor Club.

Missouri's average prices, at $3.63 per gallon according to AAA, are in the lower range for the country, in contrast to Illinois, which is sitting at an average of $4.30 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest St. Louis station was $3.36 on Sunday and the most expensive was $4.59, which was also the most expensive price in all of Missouri. The lowest price in the state was $2.99.

Find the lowest prices in the St. Louis area with our gas price tracker.

“There are few words to describe the unprecedented rise in gasoline prices over the last week, with massive spikes coast to coast in both gasoline and diesel prices, as oil prices jump to their highest since 2008. Forget the $4 per gallon mark, the nation will soon set new all-time record highs and we could push closer to a national average of $4.50/gal. California could be heading for $5.50 per gallon with more stations charging $6 and beyond," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in a news release.