ST. LOUIS — Driving on I-270 can bring out the worst in all of us, which is why a new ranking from GasBuddy might surprise a lot of St. Louis area drivers.

GasBuddy just released its list of cities with the most aggressive drivers. It examined data from the “Drivers” feature of its popular app and ranked the 30 largest metropolitan areas. The website noted how often drivers engaged in aggressive behaviors, like speeding, hard braking and accelerating.

It ranked the cities from more aggressive than the average U.S. driver to less aggressive.

St. Louis came in at No. 25—toward the bottom of the list.

That means GasBuddy found St. Louis drivers are actually less aggressive on the road than the average American. While top-ranked Los Angeles was 22 percent more aggressive behind the wheel, St. Louis was 3 percent less aggressive than the average driver.

However, a deeper dive into the numbers showed not all St. Louis drivers are perfect angels. Surprising, right?

Here’s how St. Louis ranked on the three main data categories:

Rapid accelerated: No. 11, 5 percent more than the average U.S. driver

Speeding: No. 16, 3 percent more than the average U.S. driver

Hard-braking: No. 30 (last), 13 percent less than the average U.S. driver

So, while you might not come across a lot of drivers slamming on the brakes, you’ll probably see them slamming on the gas.

Here's the full list: