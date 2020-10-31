I-255 project in Illinois finishes 1 month ahead of schedule, will reopen this weekend

In a news release, IDOT said the stretch was notorious for being one of the worst roads in the state

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill — Drivers that use Interstate 255 in the Metro East are getting some good news this weekend.

After nine months of work, the Illinois Department of Transportation is expected to reopen a stretch of I-255 between Illinois 15 and I-64, marking the end of the project. The roadway will reopen Saturday afternoon, weather permitting.

Starting in February IDOT completely closed the first stretch of highway in an effort to save time and money. The department said closing the road entirely shortened the project from four years down to nine months. The project was projected to cost $67 million, and the release from IDOT said it came in under budget.

In a news release, IDOT said the stretch was notorious for being one of the worst roads in the state with most of the pavement dating back to when the interstate was built in the 1980s.

In all, the project resurfaced about seven miles of I-255 from Collinsville Road to Illinois 15.