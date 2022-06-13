I-270 to close over Chain of Rocks Canal this week for routine inspection

MADISON COUNTY, Ill — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced portions of Interstate 270 will be closed this week in Madison County.
On Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., westbound I-270 will be down to one lane over the Chain of Rocks Canal. On Wednesday and Thursday, eastbound I-270 will be down to one lane.
The closures will not affect the exits.
The closures are to allow for a routine bridge inspection.
IDOT said to expect delays in the area and find an alternate route if possible to ensure the safety of the workers.
"Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment," a press release announcing the closure said.