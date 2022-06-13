I-270 to close over Chain of Rocks Canal this week for routine inspection

IDOT said to expect delays in the area and find an alternate route if possible to ensure the safety of the workers.

MADISON COUNTY, Ill — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced portions of Interstate 270 will be closed this week in Madison County.

On Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., westbound I-270 will be down to one lane over the Chain of Rocks Canal. On Wednesday and Thursday, eastbound I-270 will be down to one lane.

The closures will not affect the exits.

The closures are to allow for a routine bridge inspection.

