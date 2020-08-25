I-270 to close in north St. Louis County this weekend

The closure will last from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — North county drivers who take Interstate 270 may want to find alternate routes this weekend.

The Missouri Department of Transportation will close I-270 in both directions to demolish the Washington Street/Elizabeth Avenue bridge that sits over the interstate.

The closure will last from 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28 to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31.

Westbound traffic will exit at Elizabeth Avenue/Washington Street and travel Dunn Road to the westbound I-270 entrance ramp. Eastbound traffic will exit at New Florissant Road and take Pershall Road to the eastbound I-270 entrance ramp.

For more information on the I-270 North construction project, visit its dedicated website.