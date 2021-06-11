Both directions of I-55 closed in Jefferson County due to crash involving 2 tractor-trailers

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a crash at around 2:25 involved two tractor-trailers that then caught on fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Both directions of Interstate 55 were closed Friday afternoon near the 61/67 cloverleaf in Jefferson County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a crash at around 2:25 involved two tractor-trailers that then caught on fire. One of the trucks was carrying some kind of ash, a spokesman for the highway patrol said.

The highway patrol spokesman said northbound traffic is being detoured at US-61 and southbound traffic is being detoured onto US-67.

The MoDOT traveler map said the northbound lanes will be closed until at least 3:30 and southbound lanes will be closed until at least 3.