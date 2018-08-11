ST. LOUIS — An overturned semi-truck closed the ramp from westbound I-70 onto southbound I-170 early Thursday morning.

At about 5:20 a.m., the truck drove off the ramp and hit the bridge barrier. The driver got the big rig back on the road, but then it overturned, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Troopers identified the driver as Brianzellous Allen, a 50-year-old man from Collinsville, Illinois. Allen was the only person injured. He was wearing a seatbelt and had minor injuries.

The crash closed the ramp for several hours Thursday morning and reopened at about 9:30 a.m.

