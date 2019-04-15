O'FALLON, Mo. — Interstate 70 eastbound has reopened after a tractor trailer caught on fire near Highway K in O'Fallon, Missouri.

Police said the fire started around 4 a.m., causing all lanes to close for several hours. After a series of lanes opening and closing, traffic started moving again three hours later at about 7:15 a.m.

However, because of the closures during the Monday morning rush, traffic is backed up for several miles. Drivers should try to find an alternate route.

Emergency responders were able to put out the fire. Tow trucks hauled the truck off the road at about 7 a.m.

It's not known why the truck caught on fire.

Officials at the scene said the truck was hauling sound equipment for a dance team. The truck left from Kansas City and was headed toward the east coast. Most of the equipment was covered and wasn't damaged.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

