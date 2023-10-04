Crash involving school bus on I-70 causes delays

ST. LOUIS — Morning commuters heading to downtown St. Louis on Interstate 70 faced delays Wednesday morning due to a crash involving a school bus, the city's police department said.
Two eastbound lanes of I-70 at Convention Plaza were closed after the school bus and an SUV crashed, police said. Officers said there were 11 children on the bus at the time of the crash, but said there were no injuries. One of the SUV's occupants said they were having chest pain and EMS was called to the scene.
There was no estimated time for reopening the roadway given.
This is a developing situation. This article will be updated with the latest information as it is released.
