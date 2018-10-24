ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A man was rescued from underneath the Blanchette Bridge at the intersection of St. Charles and St. Louis Counties late Tuesday night, causing an hours-long traffic backup.

The St. Charles Fire Department first received word about the man around 9 p.m., reportedly trapped underneath a pylon underneath the bridge. According to the fire department, the man was found to be west of the Mississippi River, about 80 feet in the air.

The man had allegedly found his way onto a maintenance walkway along the bridge, which led him to a ladder on a lower surface. After the man realized he was stuck, he called for assistance. The reasoning for the man walking along a restricted walkway was unclear.

In response, rescue crews shut down westbound traffic along Interstate 70. Traffic was reportedly at a standstill until lanes opened up around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. During this time, two firefighters successfully rescued the man by placing a harness on him so he could be given a safety rope, Battalion Chief Dan Casey of St. Charles told 5 On Your Side.

A lift crane, extending approximately 125 feet in the air, was brought in to assist with the rescue. The lift went underneath the bridge and brought down both the two firemen and the man. He was transported to St. Mary's in St. Charles for further treatment.

