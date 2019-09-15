FAIRMONT CITY, Ill. — Eastbound drivers on Interstate 55/70 will have some lane closures to deal with Monday as the Illinois Department of Transportation does some repair work.

A press release from IDOT said the left and center lanes of I-55/70 between Illinois Routes 203 and 111 will be closed early Monday morning until about 3 p.m. for pavement repairs.

IDOT said the closures are expected to cause slowdowns in the area. Drivers are asked to obey speed limit changes and signs in the work zone. Drivers are also asked to stay off mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

The work should be done before the evening commute.

