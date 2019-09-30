EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Drivers use who Illinois Route 3 to get onto Interstate 55/64 will need to find an alternative for the next couple weeks.

The Illinois Department of Transportation has closed the entrance ramp from Route 3 to westbound I-55/64. It’s not expected to reopen until Oct. 13.

While it’s closed, crews will work to repair the bridge surface.

Signs for detours are posted in the area that’ll take drivers up Route 3 to I-55/64/70 eastbound to Barrack Obama Avenue to South Main Street and then to I-55/64 westbound. Check out the map below for an overview of the detour.

5 On Your Side

IDOT is asking drivers to be care and pay attention while driving through the work zone.

TRAFFIC: Live interactive traffic map

Top stories people are reading right now:

RELATED: Changes to all MetroBus routes start Monday

RELATED: St. Louis Wheel and Soda Fountain open Monday at Union Station

RELATED: Motorcyclist killed in crash in Jefferson County

RELATED: The 20 cheapest cars to insure in 2019, and the 5 most expensive

RELATED: Democrats move ahead with impeachment as Republicans' Trump defenses vary