Stretch of Interstate 170 closing this weekend for bridge demolition

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — If you use Interstate 170, get ready for major detours in north St. Louis County this weekend.

MoDOT is closing the road in both directions from St. Charles Rock Road to Page Avenue so workers can tear down the Midland Bridge.

Crews will start closing the road at 8 p.m. Friday.

It's expected to reopen early Monday morning.

Drivers going southbound on I-170 will exit at St. Charles Rock Road and travel westbound to southbound Lindbergh to eastbound Page Ave. and back to I-170.

Drivers going northbound on I-170 will exit at Page Ave. and travel westbound to northbound Lindbergh to eastbound St. Charles Rock Road and back to I-170.

There will be signs for all detours.