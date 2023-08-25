I-44 roadwork in downtown St. Louis could impact your weekend plans

Roadwork on Interstate 44 could delay you if you don't plan ahead this weekend.

ST. LOUIS — There are numerous events and fun festivals happening in the St. Louis Metro this weekend, like the Evolution Festival in Forest Park and the Festival of Nations in Tower Grove. But road work could delay you if you don't plan ahead.

In addition to the ongoing roadwork, take note of this new construction on southbound Interstate 44 along Broadway into downtown. The road closures themselves might not delay you, but they could cause backups further west on eastbound Interstate 70 and near Tucker Boulevard through the city.

Missouri Department of Transportation crews will also be closing all lanes of westbound I-44 between the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge and Washington Avenue to paint girders and install drainage on the Broadway Bridge. The closure will last from 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

When westbound I-44 reopens Monday, one lane will remain closed from the Stan Musial Bridge and Washington Avenue through mid-September, according to MoDOT. At the same time, crews will open the I-70/44 express lanes heading into downtown, including the exit ramp to Broadway.

To stay up to date on the latest closures throughout the St. Louis region, click here.

